HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Fiery crash on New Hampshire interstate sets off ammunition

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:03 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOW, N.H. (AP) — A fiery crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire set off hundreds of rounds of ammunition before firefighters were able to douse the blaze, state police said.

State Police received a report of a vehicle being driven erratically Saturday afternoon before hitting a concrete barrier, bouncing across all lanes of traffic and colliding with another vehicle. The vehicle came to a stop in woods near the highway, where a fire erupted, troopers said.

All three occupants escaped the vehicle. Troopers said one was taken to a hospital with significant injuries; one occupant was arrested on several warrants.

There were no injuries to the occupant of the other vehicle, troopers said.

As the vehicle burned, several hundred rounds of ammunition began detonating before firefighters arrived to contain the blaze, which shut down several lanes of travel, troopers said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to documents obtained by HNN Investigates, Andaya was in Waikiki at the Alohilani...
Following council vote, Maui’s former emergency head may have to pay his own legal fees
Strong quake strikes off Philippines; no tsunami threat to Hawaii
Strong quake strikes off Philippines; no tsunami threat to Hawaii
Former K-pop star Bekah of After School talks about life after fame in South Korea and...
Former K-Pop star from Hawaii reflects on her life as a Korean idol
Flooding rains impacted Oahu roadways on Wednesday morning.
Rain from the kona low gets a warm welcome from farmers, ranchers
A newly published University of Hawaii study examines a potential emerging concern-- an...
Hawaii study finds alarming increase in microplastics in placentas

Latest News

27-year-old motorcyclist dead after crash on H-1 Freeway near Ward Ave overpass
27-year-old motorcyclist dead after crash on H-1 Freeway near Ward Ave overpass
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
The Pentagon says a US warship and multiple commercial ships have come under attack in the Red Sea
Searchers are trying to find a kangaroo that escaped from a zoo in Canada. (CTV NEWS, LESLEY...
Kangaroo loose in Canadian town after escaping zoo
Searchers are trying to find a kangaroo that escaped from a zoo in Canada. (CTV NEWS, LESLEY...
Kangaroo loose in Canadian town after escaping zoo
Air Force Lt. Col. Ross Andrew Brown
Military lawyer who prosecuted sex crimes indicted with attempted sexual enticement of minor