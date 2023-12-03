Beastside Kitchen serves up local favorites for Waimanalo events, volleyball fundraiser

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waimanalo business owner is showing aloha for his Eastside roots with tasty local comfort food.

James Kiko and partner Liko Kaupu from Beastside Kitchen joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to give us a taste of their popular dishes -- some of which will be available to order for Waimanalo’s holiday parade and fair on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Here to give us a taste of the Eastside of Oahu are James Kiko and Liko Kaupu of Beastside Kitchen.

The locally owned Hawaiian Pacific fusion eatery uses fresh ingredients for its Garlic Umami Shrimp, Garlic Umami Fries, BBQ Pork Belly Bao, Guava BBQ Fried Chicken and assorted bentos inspired by family recipes.

Kiko said he and his grandmother started the business out of a tent on the side of the road in front of the old Mel’s Market during the COVID pandemic and eventually became a popular spot for the Waimanalo community and tourists.

It's Christmas season across the islands, next weekend Waimanalo will host its Christmas Parade and holiday fun fair featuring local food.

After a year, he eventually opened a restaurant in Niu Valley, which hosts daily happy hour, musicians and Taco Tuesdays.

The Waimanalo Parade takes place on Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by the Waimanalo Holiday Fun Fair from 1- 4p.m. at Waimanalo Elementary School.

Beastside Kitchen is hosting a fundraiser at the fair to help cover travel costs for players with Hawaii Volleyball Academy’s 14′s and 16′s girls teams, which are representing Hawaii for the first time in Las Vegas and California. Kiko and Kaupu’s daughters are part of the team.

Beastside Kitchen is also available for catering and holiday orders.

The restaurant at 5724 Kalanianaʻole Hwy is open every day from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

For more information, visit beastsidekitchen.com or call (808) 888-0138.

