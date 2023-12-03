HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Authorities identify suspect in killing of 3 homeless men in Los Angeles

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, left, Mayor Karen Bass, and Los Angeles Police...
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, left, Mayor Karen Bass, and Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore announce the arrest of a suspect in three recent killings of homeless men, on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Los Angeles.(Damian Dovarganes | AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:52 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles man already in custody in connection with another shooting investigation has been identified as the suspect in three recent killings of homeless men, police said Saturday.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said Jerrid Joseph Powell, 33, was identified as the suspect in the three killings after authorities determined a firearm found in a vehicle he was driving when he was arrested earlier was linked to the shootings.

Powell was arrested this week by Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies for investigation of the shooting death and robbery of a 42-year-old man late Tuesday after he returned to his home in the community of San Dimas about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

The announcement came a day after Los Angeles authorities said they were searching for a suspect in the shootings of three homeless men and urged homeless individuals to not sleep alone for their own safety. The shootings took place at the end of November during early morning hours while the victims were sleeping or preparing to turn in for the night.

Jose Bolanos, 37, was found dead with a gunshot wound around 3 a.m. on Nov. 26 in an alley in South Los Angeles, police said.

The following day, Mark Diggs, 62, was shot and killed while pushing a shopping cart around 5 a.m. near downtown, according to officials. The third homeless shooting occurred Wednesday about 2:30 a.m. in the Lincoln Heights area, where the body of a 52-year-old man was found. Police did not immediately identify him pending notification of family.

Los Angeles County is the nation’s most populous, with about 10 million people, and was home to more than one in five of the nation’s homeless people, according to a 2022 federal tally. As of January, the last official count, more than 75,000 people were homeless across the county on any given night.

After the San Dimas shooting, detectives identified Powell’s vehicle through surveillance footage and tracked it to the city of Beverly Hills, where police stopped him Wednesday and found the firearm inside, authorities said.

“I am grateful that this suspect in this case is in custody and no longer a threat to this community,” Moore told reporters.

It was not immediately possible to identify an attorney for Powell, who is due to appear in court Monday. Online jail records show he was arrested Thursday and is being held on $2 million bail.

Moore asked the public to come forward with any additional information. He said authorities did not believe there was any connection between Powell and the victims.

He said authorities worked quickly across agencies to identify the suspect, aided by surveillance technology.

“Had they not had access to those tools, this individual, I am convinced, would still be moving about the city and the region, and killing individuals,” Moore said.

The announcement came after five homeless people were shot in Las Vegas on Friday, one of them fatally. Police there were searching for a lone suspect, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to documents obtained by HNN Investigates, Andaya was in Waikiki at the Alohilani...
Following council vote, Maui’s former emergency head may have to pay his own legal fees
HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day canceled for Oahu, Kauai as heavy rains subside
On Friday, Sept. 22 at 9:10 p.m. Honolulu police responded to the scene of the crash on...
Incomplete police report, differing accounts: ‘Red flags’ questioned in crash involving HPD officer
The Navy says crews plan to use inflatable “roller bags” to lift a downed military spy plane...
Navy details salvage plan for downed spy aircraft in Kaneohe Bay
Jordan Ruidas, left, speaks to people at the Fishing for Housing camp on Kaanapali Beach in...
Pledging big bucks, Green seeks vacation rentals for evacuees — and broader housing relief

Latest News

Waipahu High School held a blessing this morning for a new learning center.
Waipahu High School unveils new learning center focused on ag technology and sustainability
The Polynesian Voyaging Society signed a memorandum of understanding this week with the...
Signing ceremony on Hokulea as sailors renew partnership with NOAA
Palestinians look at destruction after the Israeli bombing In Khan Younis refugee camp in Gaza...
Israeli offensive shifts to crowded southern Gaza, driving up death toll despite evacuation orders
Local father-daughter duo releases heartwarming children’s book on mental health
Local father-daughter duo releases heartwarming children’s book on mental health