Alaska Airlines will acquire Hawaiian Airlines for $1.9B

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Alaska Airlines announced Sunday that they will acquire Hawaiian Airlines for $1.9 billion.

In an official statement, Alaska Air Group inc announced they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Alaska Airlines will acquire Hawaiian Airlines for $18.00 per share in cash, for a transaction value of approximately $1.9 billion, inclusive of $0.9 billion of Hawaiian Airlines net debt.

They say the combined company will unlock more destinations for consumers and expand the choice of critical air service options and access throughout the Pacific region, Continental United States, and globally.

They say the transaction is expected to enable a stronger platform for growth and competition in the U.S., long-term job opportunities for employees, continued investment in local communities, and environmental stewardship.

“This combination is an exciting next step in our collective journey to provide a better travel experience for our guests and expand options for West Coast and Hawaii travelers,” said Ben Minicucci, Alaska Airlines CEO.

“We have a longstanding and deep respect for Hawaiian Airlines, for their role as a top employer in Hawaii, and for how their brand and people carry the warm culture of aloha around the globe.”

This announcement means the company will expand the fifth largest U.S. airline to a fleet of 365 narrow and wide-body airplanes. This will enable their guests to reach 138 destinations through their combined networks and more than 1,200 destinations through the Oneworld Alliance.

The Association of Flight Attendants, which represents over 6,800 Flight Attendants at Alaska Airlines and 2,200 Flight Attendants at Hawaiian Airlines, released the following statement on the proposed merger:

AFA-CWA represents Flight Attendants at both Alaska and Hawaiian. Our first priority is to determine whether this merger will improve conditions for Flight Attendants just like the benefits the companies have described for shareholders and consumers. Our support of the merger will depend on this.

As a practical matter, our union Constitution and Bylaws provides a detailed process for this review with AFA leadership from each airline.

Mergers take time – this will not happen overnight. Our union will continue to press forward in negotiations at Alaska Airlines. Alaska Flight Attendants, joined by Hawaiian Flight Attendants, will be on the picket line Dec. 19 as holiday travel takes off.

CEO of Alaska Airlines Ben Minicucci and President and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines Peter Ingram will discuss the agreement on Sunday at a press conference at 3 p.m.

We will be streaming it live on our app and our official Facebook and YouTube channels.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.