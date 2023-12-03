HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

4 quakes strike off Philippines; no tsunami threat to Hawaii

4 quakes strike off Philippines; no tsunami threat to Hawaii
4 quakes strike off Philippines; no tsunami threat to Hawaii(No courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:20 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One large earthquake followed by a series of three others rattled the Philippines, officials said Sunday.

According to USGS a 6.9 quake struck at 9:49 a.m. followed by a 4.8 quake at 10:10 a.m., 5.0 quake at 10:18 a.m., and a 5.4 quake at 10:30 a.m.

The initial quake was measured at a depth of 18.9 miles, with the following quakes measured at a depth of 32.2 miles, 37.4 miles, and 26.7 miles.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said a Pacific-wide tsunami, not expected, and there is no Tsunami threat to Hawaii — nor is there any Tsunami warning, advisory, watch or threat issued.

No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been made either.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to documents obtained by HNN Investigates, Andaya was in Waikiki at the Alohilani...
Following council vote, Maui’s former emergency head may have to pay his own legal fees
A newly published University of Hawaii study examines a potential emerging concern-- an...
Hawaii study finds alarming increase in microplastics in placentas
Strong quake strikes off Philippines; no tsunami threat to Hawaii
Strong quake strikes off Philippines; no tsunami threat to Hawaii
Navy estimates $1.5M salvage operation for downed spy aircraft in Kaneohe Bay
Navy puts cost of salvaging downed spy plane in Kaneohe Bay at about $1.5M
Flooding rains impacted Oahu roadways on Wednesday morning.
Rain from the kona low gets a warm welcome from farmers, ranchers

Latest News

Strong quake strikes off Philippines; no tsunami threat to Hawaii
Strong quake strikes off Philippines; no tsunami threat to Hawaii
Alaska Airlines will acquire Hawaiian Airlines for $1.9B
Alaska Airlines to acquire Hawaiian Airlines for $1.9B
State has less than 30 days to reach deal with military on Dillingham Airfield
State has less than 30 days to reach deal with military on Dillingham Airfield
HFD: Firefighters respond to 2-alarm blaze in Haleiwa
HFD: Firefighters respond to 2-alarm blaze in Haleiwa
Police investigate Kalihi hit-and-run that left 25-year-old in serious condition
Police investigate Kalihi hit-and-run that left 25-year-old in serious condition