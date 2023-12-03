4 quakes strike off Philippines; no tsunami threat to Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One large earthquake followed by a series of three others rattled the Philippines, officials said Sunday.

According to USGS a 6.9 quake struck at 9:49 a.m. followed by a 4.8 quake at 10:10 a.m., 5.0 quake at 10:18 a.m., and a 5.4 quake at 10:30 a.m.

The initial quake was measured at a depth of 18.9 miles, with the following quakes measured at a depth of 32.2 miles, 37.4 miles, and 26.7 miles.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said a Pacific-wide tsunami, not expected, and there is no Tsunami threat to Hawaii — nor is there any Tsunami warning, advisory, watch or threat issued.

No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been made either.

This is a developing story.

