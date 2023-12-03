HI Now Daily
27-year-old motorcyclist dead after crash on H-1 Freeway near Ward Ave overpass

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:45 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 27-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into another vehicle on H-1 near the Ward Avenue overpass Saturday night, said police officials.

Honolulu Police Department officials said the incident happened just after 11 p.m.

Police say the motorcyclist was speeding down the H-1 freeway when he crashed into one vehicle, he was then hit by another vehicle and died at the scene.

Officials say the victim was wearing a helmet.

Police believe speed and alcohol may be contributing factors.

It is unknown if drugs were a factor.

This is the 53rd Traffic Fatality on Oahu this year.

The investigation is ongoing.

