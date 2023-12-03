HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

2 adults, 2 children in serious condition after car crash in Maili

2 adults, 2 children in serious condition after car crash in Maili
2 adults, 2 children in serious condition after car crash in Maili(ok)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:40 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two children and two adults are in serious condition following a car crash in Maili Saturday night, according to Honolulu EMS officials.

EMS officials say the incident happened right before 9:30 p.m. on Farrington Highway and Kaukamana Street.

EMS says four patients were treated in serious condition: a 3-year-old boy, a 5-year-old girl, a 28-year-old man, and a 27-year-old woman.

Paramedics provided advanced medical care and transported the patients to a nearby trauma center.

No word on what factors led up to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to documents obtained by HNN Investigates, Andaya was in Waikiki at the Alohilani...
Following council vote, Maui’s former emergency head may have to pay his own legal fees
A newly published University of Hawaii study examines a potential emerging concern-- an...
Hawaii study finds alarming increase in microplastics in placentas
Strong quake strikes off Philippines; no tsunami threat to Hawaii
Strong quake strikes off Philippines; no tsunami threat to Hawaii
Navy estimates $1.5M salvage operation for downed spy aircraft in Kaneohe Bay
Navy puts cost of salvaging downed spy plane in Kaneohe Bay at about $1.5M
Flooding rains impacted Oahu roadways on Wednesday morning.
Rain from the kona low gets a warm welcome from farmers, ranchers

Latest News

4 quakes strike off Philippines; no tsunami threat to Hawaii
4 quakes strike off Philippines; no tsunami threat to Hawaii
Strong quake strikes off Philippines; no tsunami threat to Hawaii
Strong quake strikes off Philippines; no tsunami threat to Hawaii
Alaska Airlines will acquire Hawaiian Airlines for $1.9B
Alaska Airlines to acquire Hawaiian Airlines for $1.9B
State has less than 30 days to reach deal with military on Dillingham Airfield
State has less than 30 days to reach deal with military on Dillingham Airfield
HFD: Firefighters respond to 2-alarm blaze in Haleiwa
HFD: Firefighters respond to 2-alarm blaze in Haleiwa