2 adults, 2 children in serious condition after car crash in Maili

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two children and two adults are in serious condition following a car crash in Maili Saturday night, according to Honolulu EMS officials.

EMS officials say the incident happened right before 9:30 p.m. on Farrington Highway and Kaukamana Street.

EMS says four patients were treated in serious condition: a 3-year-old boy, a 5-year-old girl, a 28-year-old man, and a 27-year-old woman.

Paramedics provided advanced medical care and transported the patients to a nearby trauma center.

No word on what factors led up to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

