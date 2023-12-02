HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Woman plans to use $25 million lottery prize to pay off student loans for her children

Desiree Fortini-Craft is the third $25 million grand prize winner in the Massachusetts State...
Desiree Fortini-Craft is the third $25 million grand prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Billion Dollar Extravaganza game.(Massachusetts State Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:14 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (Gray News) - Lottery officials in Massachusetts say a woman recently became their third grand prize winner while playing the Billion Dollar Extravaganza game.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Desiree Fortini-Craft won the $25 million jackpot after purchasing a $50 winning ticket at Baker Street Market in the West Roxbury neighborhood.

She said she had scratched the winning ticket a few weeks ago and stored it in a secure spot before she went on a trip to Aruba and visited lottery headquarters to officially claim her prize money.

Fortini-Craft opted to receive her winnings in the form of a one-time payment of $16.2 million.

The Hyde Park resident said she plans to use her winnings to pay off the student loans of her three daughters, make some other big family purchases and buy a new car.

The Baker Street Market will also receive a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

This is the second lottery jackpot Fortini-Craft has won in Massachusetts, having previously won a $1 million prize in 2006.

The $25 million prize is the largest instant prize ever offered by the Massachusetts Lottery. All three $25 million prizes have now been claimed in the Billion Dollar Extravaganza $50 instant game, but other prizes are still up for grabs.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day canceled for Oahu, Kauai as heavy rains subside
On Friday, Sept. 22 at 9:10 p.m. Honolulu police responded to the scene of the crash on...
Incomplete police report, differing accounts: ‘Red flags’ questioned in crash involving HPD officer
Jordan Ruidas, left, speaks to people at the Fishing for Housing camp on Kaanapali Beach in...
Pledging big bucks, Green seeks vacation rentals for evacuees — and broader housing relief
According to documents obtained by HNN Investigates, Andaya was in Waikiki at the Alohilani...
Following council vote, Maui’s former emergency head may have to pay his own legal fees
A fire broke out from a building near Keeaumoku Street on Thursday.
3 displaced after fire tears through high-rise apartment building near Ala Moana Center

Latest News

This month's pie is Strawberry Guava which you can purchase from the Honolulu Pie Company!
Holiday treats and gift ideas with local family-owned Honolulu Pie Company
A young patient who left her comforting plush toy at the hospital got it back with a story to...
Nurse documents ‘adventures’ of stuffed animal left behind at hospital
Palestinians look at destruction after the Israeli bombing In Khan Younis refugee camp in Gaza...
Israeli offensive shifts to crowded southern Gaza, driving up death toll despite evacuation orders
The Navy says crews plan to use inflatable “roller bags” to lift a downed military spy plane...
Navy details salvage plan for downed spy aircraft in Kaneohe Bay