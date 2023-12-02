HI Now Daily
Strong quake strikes off Philippines; no tsunami threat to Hawaii

Strong quake strikes off Philippines; no tsunami threat to Hawaii
Strong quake strikes off Philippines; no tsunami threat to Hawaii(USGS)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:27 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
MANILA, Philippines (HawaiiNewsNow) - A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck Saturday off the coast of the southern Philippines island of Mindanao. Philippine authorities issued a tsunami warning for the Philippines.

The quake struck at 10:37 p.m. and was measured at a depth of 32 kilometers (20 miles). There are no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said based on the magnitude and location, it expected tsunami waves to hit the southern Philippines and parts of Indonesia, Palau and Malaysia.

According to the National Weather Service, there is no threat of a tsunami to Hawaii following the earthquake.

The USGS gave a preliminary magnitude of 7.6, while the Philippine agency in charge of earthquakes said it measured 6.9.

Teresito Bacolcol of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology Seismology told The Associated Press his agency advised residents along the coast of southern Surigao del Sur and Davao Oriental provinces to evacuate immediately to higher grounds.

Based on the quake’s magnitude, he said a 1-meter (3.2-foot) tsunami may hit but the wave could be higher in coves and bays.

The Philippines experiences regular earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of seismic faults around the ocean.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

