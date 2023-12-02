Special Olympics Hawaii officially opens new facilities in Kapolei

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Special Olympics Hawaii unveiled their brand new facility Friday morning in Kapolei.

A blessing ceremony kicked off the grand opening festivities where Board members and athletes shared their gratitude for their new permanent home.

“We’re really excited that we’ve been able to complete what we’ve been after for many, many years,” Special Olympics Hawaii president Dan Epstein told Hawaii News now. “So it’s a great day.”

They broke ground on the site in 2014 and got set up in 2021, but waited to have a full fledged blessing.

The amenities include their main building, a track area, basketball courts, play field and field house for weightlifting.

“A place that the athletes can call their own,” Epstein said. “Our Special Olympics athletes don’t have a dedicated facility, well now they do and so for them to say, hey, we have a home, we have a place where we’re celebrated, where we’re honored, this is reserved for us, we don’t always have to fight for facilities.”

The athletes — like Ian Kahalewai who is not only a competitor, but the president of the athletes leadership council — can be proud to call this facility home.

“Oh, it’s amazing seeing it now,” Kahalewai said. “It’s really amazing to see how much we’ve come from and having all the athletes now competing and training here, It’s amazing.”

Ian added that he thanks everyone involved in getting this project done.

“They worked really hard on getting everything ready for this big day.”

Special Olympics Hawaii is waiting on a couple more permits to be approved to officially begin operations, but they say they’re excited for the future.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.