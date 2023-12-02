Rain from the kona low gets a warm welcome from farmers, ranchers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several days of rain from a kona low to the west of the islands may have caused some flooding for parts of the state, but some involved in Hawaii agriculture industry are thankful for the rainfall.

“I tell you what, the cattle guys, it should help them immensely,” said Dean Okimoto, chair of the Hawaii Agricultural Foundation.

The National Weather Service said the kona low dropped up to a foot of rain on parts of the islands of Hawaii and Maui. But most areas, including Kauai and Oahu, got about to to three inches over three days.

“I think this was just about the right amount of rain for us,” said Okimoto. “Maybe the windward side got a little bit more than everything else, but I( think we’re okay.”

“That’s the nice thing about the volcanic soils around here is that they really soak up that water real well, especially if it isn’t dumping in a short period of time,” said Jon Jelsema, one of the lead forecasters at the National Weather Service Honolulu forecast office.

There were some landslides that blocked traffic in East Maui, and some homes in East Hawaii Island suffered some flood damage. There were also several downed tres, but no major damage or lasting problems.

“Nothing aligned perfectly for us to have a really really tremendous rainfall event, but nonetheless, the kona low really did do a pretty good job of bringing some wet weather to the islands,” Jelsema said.

Before the kona low, much of the state was in extreme or severe drought, and some Maui communities were recently under mandatory water restrictions.

“I think this is going to help our drought situation,” Okimoto said. “I don’t think it’s totally going to take us out of the drought situation, but it’s definitely going to help.”

