HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Police chase deer that crashed through elementary school classroom

Police corralled a deer that broke into an elementary school over the Thanksgiving weekend. (TOMS RIVER PD)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:14 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CNN) – Police in New Jersey corralled a deer that was running wild inside an elementary school in Toms River over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The chaos was all caught on police body camera video.

A man walking his dog saw the deer crash through the school’s glass window and called police Saturday night.

Police chased the deer through a hallway before it opened up a classroom door.

Police shouted, “No, no!”, as the deer nuzzled its way into the classroom and on top of bookshelves.

Officers were able to corral it to an exit door and back outside within minutes.

Students and teachers were floored when they returned Monday and found that a deer had been running around in their school.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out from a building near Keeaumoku Street on Thursday.
3 displaced after fire tears through high-rise apartment building near Ala Moana Center
A flash flood warning has been canceled for Maui County, but forecasters warn the threat of...
Heavy showers trigger flooding on Hawaii Island, Maui; flood watch remains up for state
ARCHIVO - Taylor Swift actúa en un concierto de su Eras Tour en Nashville Tennessee, 5 de mayo...
Here it is ... Taylor Swift’s surprising Hawaii connection
On Friday, Sept. 22 at 9:10 p.m. Honolulu police responded to the scene of the crash on...
Incomplete police report, differing accounts: ‘Red flags’ questioned in crash involving HPD officer
An investigation is underway after a Hawaiian Airlines plane and ground vehicle crashed,...
Incident involving Hawaiian Air plane, ground vehicle at Kahului Airport leaves 1 injured

Latest News

Nobody knows the importance of giving blood more than Phoenix Police Officer Morgan Bullis.
Officer donates blood months after being shot in line of duty
Police corralled a deer that broke into an elementary school over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Caught on camera: Deer breaks into school
Flu shot
Health experts urge vaccinations as flu cases continue to rise
Former K-pop star Bekah of After School talks about life after fame in South Korea and...
Former K-Pop star from Hawaii reflects on her life as a Korean idol