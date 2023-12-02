HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Officer donates blood months after being shot in line of duty

Officer Bullis was responding to a hit-and-run call in South Phoenix in March of 2023 when a gunman opened fire on her patrol car in an ambush attack.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:37 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Phoenix police officer Morgan Bullis was shot back in March while responding to a hit-and-run call.

Fortunately, her injuries were not life-threatening and she was back on patrol a few months later.

On Tuesday, first responders from across the Phoenix area were at the Hall of Flame Museum in an effort to get more people to donate.

“It’s very important to me. If brothers and sisters need that blood, that blood is available to them because God forbid they do go down and that makes a difference of them going home that night,” Bullis said about the opportunity to potentially help other law enforcement officers. “That is highly important to me.”

December is traditionally a time of year when fewer people donate blood because they’re focused on other things.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out from a building near Keeaumoku Street on Thursday.
3 displaced after fire tears through high-rise apartment building near Ala Moana Center
A flash flood warning has been canceled for Maui County, but forecasters warn the threat of...
Heavy showers trigger flooding on Hawaii Island, Maui; flood watch remains up for state
ARCHIVO - Taylor Swift actúa en un concierto de su Eras Tour en Nashville Tennessee, 5 de mayo...
Here it is ... Taylor Swift’s surprising Hawaii connection
On Friday, Sept. 22 at 9:10 p.m. Honolulu police responded to the scene of the crash on...
Incomplete police report, differing accounts: ‘Red flags’ questioned in crash involving HPD officer
An investigation is underway after a Hawaiian Airlines plane and ground vehicle crashed,...
Incident involving Hawaiian Air plane, ground vehicle at Kahului Airport leaves 1 injured

Latest News

Police corralled a deer that broke into an elementary school over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Police chase deer that crashed through elementary school classroom
Police corralled a deer that broke into an elementary school over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Caught on camera: Deer breaks into school
Flu shot
Health experts urge vaccinations as flu cases continue to rise
Former K-pop star Bekah of After School talks about life after fame in South Korea and...
Former K-Pop star from Hawaii reflects on her life as a Korean idol