Navy estimates $1.5M salvage operation for downed spy aircraft in Kaneohe Bay

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Navy currently estimates the cost of the salvage operation for the downed military spy aircraft in Kaneohe Bay will be about $1.5 million.

$200,000 of the $1.5 million has been spent as of Dec. 1.

The Navy says they will have more accurate figures after the salvage operation is complete but are focused on safely recovering the aircraft, protecting the environment, and doing it in a way that retains the aircraft’s combat capability.

The Navy says the salvage operation includes the use of inflatable “roller bags.”

The 70-ton P-8 Poseidon surveillance plane overshot the runway at Marine Corps Base Hawaii on Nov. 20, coming to rest on Kaneohe Bay reef in shallow waters.

Navy divers subsequently confirmed that the plane was resting on the reef in at least two spots.

Overnight, however, the plane shifted during high tide.

Navy Rear Adm. Kevin Lenox said crews hope to start floating the aircraft Saturday, but much is dependent on weather and other factors. About 60 personnel will assist.

