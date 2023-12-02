HI Now Daily
Macaulay Culkin honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Macaulay Culkin attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on...
Macaulay Culkin attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:57 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - Macaulay Culkin was honored Friday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Culkin, 43, rose to fame starring in the 1990s as young Kevin McCallister in “Home Alone” and “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.”

And he was not only recognized for his work in Hollywood, but he was also reunited with his mother, actress Catherine O’Hara, from the films during Friday’s ceremony.

“Thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once, but twice, to share in this happy occasion,” CNN quoted O’Hara. “I’m so proud of you.”

Culkin tearfully thanked O’Hara for being a part of the ceremony while also thanking his representatives for helping him guide his career since he was a child.

The 43-year-old also gave a personal shout-out to his fiancée, actress Brenda Song, who was in attendance with their two young sons, according to multiple reports.

“You’re the best person I’ve ever known,” the New York Post quoted Culkin. “After the birth of our two boys, you’ve become one of my three favorite people.”

The actor reportedly ended his speech with an iconic line from ‘Home Alone’ saying, “Merry Christmas, you filthy animals.”

Culkin appeared in other films over his career including “Party Monster,” “My Girl,” and “Richie Rich.”

Culkin’s star is 2,765th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

