LIVE: Navy offers update on salvage efforts for downed spy plane in Kaneohe Bay

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:50 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Navy is providing an update Friday afternoon on salvage efforts of the downed military spy plane in Kaneohe Bay.

HNN has learned a decision has been made on the method and schedule for the recovery of the 70-ton P-8 Poseidon surveillance plane.

Navy crews recover flight data recorder from downed plane in Kaneohe Bay

Last week Monday, the aircraft overshot the runway at the Marine Corps Base.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

