Kulani Watson's stature sets him apart, but it's his humor that's taken him to new heights

At 6-foot-4, Kulani Watson is hard to miss. But it’s his big sense of humor, and not his...
At 6-foot-4, Kulani Watson is hard to miss. But it's his big sense of humor, and not his impressive stature, that's made him a social media star.(Hawaii News Now)
By Derek Kravitsky
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:33 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At 6-foot-4, Kulani Watson is hard to miss.

But it’s his big sense of humor, and not his impressive stature, that’s made him a social media star.

The Kalihi native’s videos have earned him nearly 63,000 Instagram followers and 55,000 on TikTok.

In the inaugural episode of “Slow Your Scroll,” a new podcast from HNN, we sit down with Watson to dig into his life and career — and where he’s headed next.

LISTEN HERE:
Watson got his start in front of crowds leading the haka for his Damien Memorial Football team.

Before going viral, Watson spent years working side jobs, creating t-shirts and answering angry customer service calls at a local bank.

Watson eventually started gaining followers after a move to Utah and submitting a video to fellow Polynesian content creators.

Since moving back to Hawaii, Watson writes skits with his own sketch comedy group and hopes to one day transition to short films and sitcoms.

“Slow Your Scroll,” a new original podcast from HNN, showcases Hawaii’s social media influencers — going beyond the platforms for in-depth interviews on digital culture and entertainment.

