Holiday treats and gift ideas with local family-owned Honolulu Pie Company

The holidays are here and so are the treats for the party and for gifts! Local family-run shop Honolulu Pie Company is here showing their best-selling treats!
By Annalisa Burgos and Lili Hurd
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:26 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The holidays are here and one way to celebrate is with locally made sweets and treats.

Andrew Chun Hori, Production Manager of Hawaiian Pie Company, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about their special holiday edition pies, cookies and Chex mix.

The family-run business spans four generations of bakers. The Kalihi shop at 508 Waiakamilo Road is celebrating its 10th anniversary of selling their signature 3-pound, 9-inch pies, personal 4″ pies and other artisan baked goods.

Honolulu Pie Company is known for its unique pie combos like Hawaiian Passion Pear, Strawberry Guava and POG (Passion Orange Guava).

Popular sellers include the strawberry guava pie and pumpkin custard cookies sold year-round.

Everything is made fresh daily and can be bought frozen, ready-to-go, for those wanting for gifts for loved ones.

Pies can be pre-ordered through Christmas and New Year’s, from December 12-31.

The shop is open Wednesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can also buy their goods in Foodland, Safeway and Times stores statewide.

For more information, visit hawaiianpieco.com or call (808) 988-7828.

