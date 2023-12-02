HI Now Daily
High-ranking military officer indicted in child enticement case

Air Force Lt. Col. Ross Andrew Brown
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:21 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal grand jury has indicted a high-ranking military officer in Hawaii with attempted sexual enticement of a minor.

Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Ross Brown, 42, was arrested in April after he allegedly tried to meet with a 14-year-old girl who turned out to be an undercover officer.

Before this, Brown prosecuted child sex crimes as a lawyer for the military.

If convicted, he faces 10 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Brown will be arraigned on the one-count indictment on Dec. 20.

