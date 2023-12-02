Hawaii study finds alarming increase in microplastics in placentas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A newly-published University of Hawaii study examined a potential emerging concern — an increase in microplastics found in placentas.

Researchers from the UH John A. Burns School of Medicine analyzed placentas back to 2006 and found that over time, more studied samples showed the presence of microplastics.

In 2006, six out of 10 samples contained microplastics.

By 2021, 10 out 10 samples tested positive.

Scientists say the plastics could come from a variety of sources, including disposable food containers, ocean pollution, which makes its way onto consumed seafood. They also cite reusable shopping bags that disintegrate over time and are inadvertently inhaled as possible contributors.

“What we need to remember is these microplastics are getting everywhere,” said Dr. Rodrigo Weingrill, a researcher with the Institute of Biogenesis Research.

They are in the air. They are in the ocean. They are in the fresh water and are in the soil. Fruits and vegetables (are) uptaking those microplastics and we’re gonna consume it.”

Researchers are now planning a second study, which will include a larger sample set of placentas and specifically examine health impacts on the baby and mother.

“We’re just concerned that if the sizes of the plastics that are coming to the placenta and the number of particles that are getting stuck in the placenta, is there gonna be a concern that some of the plastics get across to the baby?” said JABSOM Professor Dr. Men-Jean Lee.

Lee adds this study could serve as a way to examine microplastics in a community over time.

