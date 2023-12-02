First Alert Forecast: Drier conditions taking over, breezy winds due on Sunday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The kona low will weaken west of the state today, with some lingering moisture and instability bringing the chance for a few brief downpours across the state today, with a thunderstorm possible on the Big Island. A return to trade wind weather will begin tonight, with showers favoring windward slopes and coasts. The trades will gradually strengthen Sunday and Monday, with breezy conditions expected Tuesday and Wednesday. An approaching front will gradually ease the trade winds and shift them around to the southeast late next week and bring in a few more windward showers.

A new long-period northwest swell is expected to fill in later this afternoon and peak on Sunday at High Surf Advisory levels along north facing shores. Another north- northwest swell from this source should arrive late Monday and peak Monday night into Tuesday near High Surf Warning levels. Strengthening trades should bring an increase of choppy and rough surf along east facing shores Tuesday into middle of next week.

