Crews to install 3 raised crosswalks in Maili

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:28 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three raised crosswalks are coming to Farrington Highway in Maili.

The Department of Transportation plans to install them next Wednesday through Friday at Alapaki Street and Manununu Street near Maipalaoa Road.

DOT officials say work will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

One lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

Installing raised crosswalks is part of a measure that transportation officials are implementing to improve road safety.

