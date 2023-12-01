This dedicated homeless outreach team has found success, but they need more help

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A team of service providers says they’re trying to help chronically homeless people off the streets, but they can’t do it without more outreach workers.

David Warman manages the Outreach Navigation Program.

No matter what the weather is like, his team of outreach specialists from the Institute for Human Services are helping those with mental illness or substance abuse off the streets.

Warman said their line of work takes patience and compassion. The program is focused on trying to help those with mental illness understand the long-term benefits of medication.

“We probably helped 50 or 60 over the past year and a half to two years,” said Warman.

“Most of them with medication but there’s a lot of others that you know, we’re still building that rapport getting them to trust us so that hopefully one day they will accept it.”

On Thursday, the outreach workers were in Chinatown following up with patients they’ve been working with. Community psychiatrist Dr. Chad Koyanagi works with the outreach team weekly.

He gives atypical antipsychotic medication.

“They help to kind of reset and correct some of the chemical abnormalities that happen in the brain because of the chronic mental health condition,’ said Koyanagi.

One of their clients who suffers from substance abuse issues agreed to get a shot this morning, but the help doesn’t stop there.

Warman and his assistant Shona Cobb were on their phones trying to get her into a detox center.

“Whatever the need is where we’re trying to set up linking them to case managers going and buying food or getting them clothing or hygiene,” said Warman.

“Or basically just trying to care for them on the street to make their day a little better.”

“I love them,” added Cobb. I love our peeps.”

Cobb joined the team in April 2022.

For Cobb it’s more than just a job, it’s personal.

“When I was a child, we were homeless for about three to four years. We lived on beaches, we lived in cars with my mom,” said Cobb. “As I got into my adult years, I became homeless again, like five years ago. We went through about a three-year period of us being on beaches and cars.”

“I’ve also used substances before, so I just wanted to help people.”

“Favorite things I’ve done in my career is working with these two people, Dave and Shona who are amazing, they’re the magic behind the team,” said Koyanagi. “They’re the ones that find people for us.”

And there’s currently a need for more outreach specialists like them.

There’s only three of them on the team.

And one of the biggest challenges is finding their clients once they get medicated.

“All the other case management organizations could have somebody that they could go to,” said Warman. “We assist some but there’s just not enough of us to go and help all the people that really need it. Every time we help one, there’s five more that need it.”

