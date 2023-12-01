Several Maui hotel contracts with Red Cross ending this week says aid agency

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several hotel contracts are ending this week with the Red Cross’s emergency non-congregate shelter program. After Hawaii News Now reported on the multiple moves for West Maui families, the aid agency says it’s trying to provide shelter options as close to home as possible.

“We understand that many individuals prefer to remain in Lahaina, and we are working hard to provide sheltering options as close to home as possible,” said the American Red Cross in a statement.

Community organization Maui Rapid Response said 850 people were moving over a couple of weeks, but the Red Cross didn’t say a specific number.

As many displaced families switch hotels just before the holiday season, Carl Hu, Seattle resident and owner of a unit at the Honua Kai hotel condominium in Kaanapali says he’s been renting to the same family that’s been in his unit since the wildfire disaster. He says he’ll continue to rent to fire evacuees next year and beyond as long as it’s financially possible.

“People need to live in West Maui. It’s not acceptable to spread them all over send them to Kahului when their kids go to school in Lahaina,” said Hu.

Hu says he’s interested in Governor Josh Green’s proposal offering generous government rents and tax relief to short-term rental owners.

“That is definitely progress from what they were talking about before,” said before.

He likes Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen’s tax waivers for short-term rental owners, but he thinks getting hit with high taxes for those who stick to renting to tourists is unfair when tourism is part of the economic recovery.

“It seems very unfair to me,” said Hu.

On Thursday, Grassroots group Lahaina Strong was on day 22 of a fishing for housing camp out at Kaanapali Beach and says its been getting push back from owners of short-term rentals.

“The push back we are getting as Lahaina Strong talking to these owners and getting comments from them on the social media is they are going to be losing money which is really sad,” said Jordan Ruidas of Lahaina Strong.

The financial realities are hitting hard. Emergency housing funding is scheduled to expire in February.

Full statement from American Red Cross:

“This week, several contracts are ending with hotel partners in the American Red Cross temporary emergency non-congregate shelter (NCS) program. This will require the relocation of a number of households to new sheltering hotels. These moves are not based on eligibility for continued Red Cross sheltering services. All eligible individuals will remain within the Red Cross NCS program as they work toward long-term housing solutions.

We understand that many individuals prefer to remain in Lahaina, and we are working hard to provide sheltering options as close to home as possible. Some households will be relocated to Central Maui based on availability of hotel rooms. The Red Cross is working with survivors and community partners to make this transition is as smooth as possible, including by providing moving support and transportation as needed.

We are doing our best to communicate all changes and expectations with survivors in advance of necessary moves to ensure the least amount of disruption to people’s lives. Should residents choose to decline the provided options for relocation, they will continue to receive Red Cross support for their recovery.”

