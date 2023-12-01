HI Now Daily
Report: LeBron James’ business manager said he bet on NBA games through illegal bookie

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) gestures after hitting a 3-point shot against the...
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) gestures after hitting a 3-point shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:29 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
(AP) - Maverick Carter, LeBron James’ business partner, told federal investigators he bet on NBA games through an illegal bookie, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

Carter made his remarks during an interview as part of an investigation of bookie Wayne Nix, according to the Post’s report. It said that Carter could not remember placing any bets on the Lakers, the team James has played for since 2018.

Carter and James, the NBA’s career scoring leader, are friends from Akron, Ohio, who together own SpringHill Company, an entertainment and production company.

The Post reported that Carter told investigators he placed approximately 20 bets on football and basketball games over the course of a year, with each bet ranging from $5,000 to $10,000.

A spokesman for Carter and James confirmed the interview occurred in 2021.

“Mr. Carter was not the target of the investigation, cooperated, was never charged, and never contacted again on the matter,” spokesman Adam Mendelsohn said in a statement provided to the newspaper.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

