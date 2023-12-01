HI Now Daily
PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ talks UH and high school football in the islands as they start the holiday season

The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin
The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the newest edition of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen, Cienna Pilotin and Davis Pitner get into the holiday spirit and talk some of the latest sports headlines.

The crew talks University of Hawaii football’s miraculous win over Colorado State on Senior night, the HHSAA Open Division Championship between Mililani and Kahuku and the Rainbow Wahine’s NCAA tournament win over Iowa State.

Plus, they talk about their favorite and overrated Christmas movies!

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

Subscribe to ‘HNN Overtime’ wherever you get your podcasts:

