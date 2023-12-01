After years of litigation, DOD says military no longer needs Makua Valley for live-fire training

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Department Defense has announced the military no longer needs to conduct live-fire training in Makua Valley — now or in the future.

It’s a major win for Native Hawaiian groups and environmentalists after years of activism.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth filed a statement with federal court in Hawaii detailing the military’s new stance.

The decision comes a quarter century after Malama Makua, represented by Earthjustice, took the Army to court to compel compliance with with the National Environmental Policy Act.

That law required the Army to consider alternatives for training at Makua that could accomplish the same mission with fewer impacts on the environment, sacred sites and the Waianae community.

Under the terms of a 2001 settlement, the military hasn’t conducted live-fire training at Makua Valley since 2004. Then in 2008, the Army said moving training from the area was feasible.

“We welcome the good news that the Army has decided to end live-fire training at Mākua permanently,” said Malama Makua board member Lynette Cruz. “The valley has suffered enough.”

The Makua Military Reservation includes three valleys, home to over 40 endangered and threatened species and dozens of sacred and cultural sites.

Earthjustice says decades of live-fire training sparked wildfires that destroyed native forest habitat. Bullets have also pockmarked sacred sites and countless other sites have been destroyed.

Malama Makua board member Sparky Rodrigues says Makua Valley was seized for training following the attack on Pearl Harbor, “evicting Hawaiians with the promise that their lands would be cleaned up and returned six months after the end of World War II.”

“Almost 80 years later, we’re still waiting. Ending live-fire training is an important first step in undoing the wrongs of the past and restoring Makua, which means ‘parents’ in Hawaiian.”

Earthjustice attorney David Henkin, who has been lead counsel for Mālama Makua in the NEPA litigation since 1998, said it’s clear Makua Valley is not needed for live-fire training.

“The guns have been silent at Makua for nearly two decades,” he said. “During all that time, which included major wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, Hawaii-based military units have carried out their national security mission without destructive live-fire training at Makua.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

