Kapiolani Medical Center nurses prepare informational picket as contract expires

Nurses at Kapiolani Medical Center are demanding a new contract with lower ratios of patients to nurses.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:55 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 600 nurses at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children will be working without a contact Friday. And even though they’re not going on strike, they will let management and the public know that they’re unhappy with the situation.

The union plans an informational picket line from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday on Punahou Street fronting the medical center.

“The reason why they’re doing this is they want to be heard,” said Hawaii Nurses’ Association Vice President Rose Agas Yuu, who’s also a Kapiolani transport nurse.

The big issue for the nurses is that there aren’t enough of them -- and the ones who are there are burning out.

“For the past three years they’ve been trying to say, hey, it’s short-staffed\. Please listen to us,” Yuu said. “We want to be there for our patients, but we can’t because we don’t have enough nurses.”

“We’d like ratios set so that every day is ensured to have enough staff each day, at the bedside, for every patient that we see,” said Kapiolani emergency department nurse Nikki Vierra.

“We know that across the country, staffing is a challenge for every industry, and we’re not any different,” said Kapiolani Chief Operating Officer Gidget Ruscetta. She added that the medical center adjusts the number of nurses needed for patients, and that it’s working hard to recruit new nurses.

“We have our own academies so that when nurses are graduating, we’re saying, please come and work with us because we can help train you for those specialized areas,” Ruscetta said.

“We know how to take care of babies. We know how to take care of mothers. But the thing is it’s hard to find that. And we want to retain the nurses that we have at Kapiolani because it’s not easy to train,” Yuu said.

Kapiolani’s nurses staged an information picket three years ago when the last contract ended. They’ll be using some of the same picket signs again.

Management said it’s latest offer to the nurses would make them among the highest compensated in Hawaii. But getting a contract with a nurse-patient ratio limit in it may be a hard sell.

“I don’t think any of our employers in Hawaii are going to agree to ratios without a strike,” said Hawaii Nurses’ Association President Daniel Ross. “I’ll be thrilled if I’m proved wrong and they say okay.”

The two sides were at the bargaining table Thursday. They plan to meet again December 14.

