HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Inmate stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times, charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say

FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court at the Hennepin County Courthouse, June 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, was stabbed by another inmate and seriously injured Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at a federal prison in Arizona, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:57 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A federal inmate was charged Friday with attempted murder in the prison stabbing of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd.

John Turscak stabbed Chauvin 22 times in the law library at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona, with an improvised knife, federal prosecutors said. Turscak, 52, told correctional officers he would’ve killed Chauvin had they not responded so quickly, prosecutors said.

Turscak later told FBI agents that he’d been thinking about assaulting Chauvin for about a month because he is a high-profile inmate but denied wanting to kill him, prosecutors said.

Turscak told the agents that he attacked Chauvin on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, as a symbolic connection to the Black Lives Matter movement and the “Black Hand” symbol associated with the Mexican Mafia gang, prosecutors said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out from a building near Keeaumoku Street on Thursday.
3 displaced after fire tears through high-rise apartment building near Ala Moana Center
A flash flood warning has been canceled for Maui County, but forecasters warn the threat of...
Heavy showers trigger flooding on Hawaii Island, Maui; flood watch remains up for state
ARCHIVO - Taylor Swift actúa en un concierto de su Eras Tour en Nashville Tennessee, 5 de mayo...
Here it is ... Taylor Swift’s surprising Hawaii connection
An investigation is underway after a Hawaiian Airlines plane and ground vehicle crashed,...
Incident involving Hawaiian Air plane, ground vehicle at Kahului Airport leaves 1 injured
Allison Chu (left) and Pashyn Santos (right)
PODCAST: Behind the scenes of ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ with 2 of Hawaii’s contestants

Latest News

A holiday sculpture inspired by Oahu's North Shore is now standing tall at Turtle Bay resort.
North Shore native crafts surfboard holiday tree at Turtle Bay Resort
Nurses at Kapiolani Medical Center are demanding a new contract with lower ratios of patients...
Hundreds of Kapiolani Medical Center nurses picket as contract expires
In win for activists, military says it will permanently end live-fire training at Makua Valley
A 4-year-old and a 1-year-old child has died in a house fire on Friday morning in Kentucky.
2 young children die in early morning house fire; authorities investigating