Incident involving Hawaiian Air plane, ground vehicle at Kahului Airport leaves 1 injured

An investigation is underway after a Hawaiian Airlines plane and ground vehicle crashed, leaving a ramp employee injured at Kahului Airport Thursday morning, an airline official said.(Maui 24/7)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:56 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation is underway after a Hawaiian Airlines plane and ground vehicle collided, leaving a ramp employee injured at Kahului Airport Thursday morning, an airline official said.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m.

According to a Hawaiian Air spokesperson, it happened after flight HA105 pushed back from the gate.

A witness told Maui 24/7 the ground vehicle was a luggage tugger.

First responders treated and transported one employee to the hospital. That person has since been released.

This story will be updated.

