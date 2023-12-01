Incident involving Hawaiian Air plane, ground vehicle at Kahului Airport leaves 1 injured

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation is underway after a Hawaiian Airlines plane and ground vehicle collided, leaving a ramp employee injured at Kahului Airport Thursday morning, an airline official said.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m.

According to a Hawaiian Air spokesperson, it happened after flight HA105 pushed back from the gate.

A witness told Maui 24/7 the ground vehicle was a luggage tugger.

First responders treated and transported one employee to the hospital. That person has since been released.

