HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Henry Kissinger dies at age 100

By Jon Decker
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:41 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Henry Kissinger - one of the most influential – and polarizing – diplomats of the last half-century has passed away at the age of 100.  Kissinger helped shape America’s foreign policy toward China and the Soviet Union and advised several U.S. Presidents. Gray Television’s White House Correspondent Jon Decker takes a look back at Kissinger’s life and his accomplishments.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rainfall on Maui leads to flooding and runoff into the ocean.
Flash flood warning canceled for Maui County, but threat of heavy rains continue
Large boulders, including one about the size of a compact car, crashed down in an Aina Haina...
Large boulders come crashing down in east Honolulu amid drenching rains
A fire broke out from a building near Keeaumoku Street on Thursday.
3 displaced after fire tears through high-rise apartment building near Ala Moana Center
ARCHIVO - Taylor Swift actúa en un concierto de su Eras Tour en Nashville Tennessee, 5 de mayo...
Here it is ... Taylor Swift’s surprising Hawaii connection
HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Hawaii as torrential rains drench state

Latest News

Flames erupted from a high-rise apartment building near Ala Moana Center on Thursday morning,...
3 displaced after fire tears through high-rise apartment building near Ala Moana Center
Davis joins "This is Now" to talk about covering a story that impacts every aspect of daily...
Reporter's Notebook: For HNN's Chelsea Davis, the Maui wildfires disaster is personal
A flash flood warning is in effect for Hawaii Island and Maui County as drenching rains soak...
Flash flood warning in effect for Hawaii Island, Maui County as heavy rains soak communities
The EPA says it has finished its work of removing hazardous materials from wildfire-ravaged...
EPA completes its work of clearing hazardous debris from fire-ravaged properties on Maui
MCPS officials confirm a student at Howard Middle School showed an adult what appeared to be a...
Middle school student finds worm inside school lunch, district says