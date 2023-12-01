Woman convicted of murder in shooting death she tried to stage as suicide

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island jury on Thursday convicted a woman guilty of second-degree murder in the 2009 shooting death of a 21-year-old woman in Puna.

Patricia Wong, 60, was also found guilty of attempted murder, criminal conspiracy and criminal solicitation.

The victim, Kaycee Smith, was found with a single gunshot wound to her head on June 30, 2009.

Police say Wong and her co-defendant, Peter Fuerte, tried to make it look like the 21-year-old committed suicide.

Patricia Wong (left) and Peter Fuerte (right) (Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney)

Wong was arrested seven years later in Las Vegas.

Fuerte reportedly cut a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to lesser charges this past summer.

The judge increased Wong’s bail to $5 million.

Her sentencing date has been set for Feb. 27, 2024.

