Woman convicted of murder in shooting death she tried to stage as suicide
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island jury on Thursday convicted a woman guilty of second-degree murder in the 2009 shooting death of a 21-year-old woman in Puna.
Patricia Wong, 60, was also found guilty of attempted murder, criminal conspiracy and criminal solicitation.
The victim, Kaycee Smith, was found with a single gunshot wound to her head on June 30, 2009.
Police say Wong and her co-defendant, Peter Fuerte, tried to make it look like the 21-year-old committed suicide.
Wong was arrested seven years later in Las Vegas.
Fuerte reportedly cut a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to lesser charges this past summer.
The judge increased Wong’s bail to $5 million.
Her sentencing date has been set for Feb. 27, 2024.
