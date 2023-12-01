HI Now Daily
Woman convicted of murder in shooting death she tried to stage as suicide

A Big Island jury convicted Patricia Wong of second-degree murder.
A Big Island jury convicted Patricia Wong of second-degree murder.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:06 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island jury on Thursday convicted a woman guilty of second-degree murder in the 2009 shooting death of a 21-year-old woman in Puna.

Patricia Wong, 60, was also found guilty of attempted murder, criminal conspiracy and criminal solicitation.

The victim, Kaycee Smith, was found with a single gunshot wound to her head on June 30, 2009.

Police say Wong and her co-defendant, Peter Fuerte, tried to make it look like the 21-year-old committed suicide.

Patricia Wong (left) and Peter Fuerte (right)
Patricia Wong (left) and Peter Fuerte (right)(Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney)

Wong was arrested seven years later in Las Vegas.

Fuerte reportedly cut a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to lesser charges this past summer.

The judge increased Wong’s bail to $5 million.

Her sentencing date has been set for Feb. 27, 2024.

