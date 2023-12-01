HI Now Daily
First Alert Weather Day for Oahu and Kauai amid continued threat for heavy rain, flooding

Friday's Weather Forecast
Friday's Weather Forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Billy V
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:02 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A FLOOD WATCH is still in effect statewide until 6 p.m. Friday night as a kona low west of the islands will bring a continued threat for heavy rain and flooding along with isolated thunderstorms.

There is also the possibility of heavy rains for Kauai and Oahu as the kona low continues to pull deep tropical moisture northward into the islands.

The unstable airmass will linger over the islands through Saturday with thunderstorms remaining possible across the entire state. Maui and Hawaii Island may see some more showers on Saturday.

The islands are already saturated, so it will not take much rainfall to cause flooding to happen.

More stable weather will then build into the islands on Sunday as trade winds begin to return.

The trades will strengthen early next week, with stable trade wind weather prevailing through the middle of the week. The trades may ease late next week as a new front approaches from the west.

The recent small to moderate, medium period northwest (320 degree) swell will gradually decline through Saturday.

The next moderate size, longer period northwest (320 degree) swell will arrive and begin to fill in Saturday afternoon and evening. This swell will peak surf to near High Surf Advisory (HSA) heights by Sunday, then slowly subside Monday.

A reinforcing north northwest (330-340 degree) swell arriving by Monday night and may lift surf heights well above HSA thresholds and approach High Surf Warning levels on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

