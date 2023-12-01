HI Now Daily
EPA completes its work of clearing hazardous debris from fire-ravaged properties on Maui

The EPA says it has finished its work of removing hazardous materials from wildfire-ravaged...
The EPA says it has finished its work of removing hazardous materials from wildfire-ravaged properties in Lahaina, Kula and Olinda.(EPA)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:55 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The EPA says it has finished its work of removing hazardous materials from wildfire-ravaged properties in Lahaina, Kula and Olinda.

The announcement marks a major milestone in ongoing recovery efforts.

The next phase of work involves clearing debris so homes and businesses can be rebuilt.

“The deadly wildfires on Maui caused catastrophic damage and destruction to homes, businesses, and significant cultural and historic resources,” said EPA Incident Commander Chris Myers, in a news release.

“EPA has been honored to join other federal agencies, the state of Hawaii, the County of Maui, local organizations, and Maui residents and elders to help begin the long road to recovery.”

The EPA said Phase 1 of work now completed involved:

  • Clearing hazardous debris from 1,374 residential and 74 commercial properties;
  • Shipping 13 containers of hazardous materials off island for safe disposal;
  • Deferred hazardous materials removal from 73 residential and 100 commercial properties to the US Army Corps of Engineers because there was no safe access;
  • Removed batteries from 94 electric and hybrid vehicles and decommissioned 274 power walls in homes and businesses.
  • Added soil stabilizer to prevent hazardous debris from washing into the ocean.

EPA said it will now work with the state and county on related recovery efforts.

