HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Dylan Mulvaney makes Forbes ‘30 Under 30′ list

FILE -- Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the Streamy Awards on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at the Fairmont...
FILE -- Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the Streamy Awards on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:31 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Forbes has released its annual “30 Under 30″ list this week.

On Tuesday, the business magazine released its 2023 list of 30 notable people under 30 years old making their mark in such areas as art and style, media, music and sports.

And TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney made this year’s list.

Mulvaney, an actress and LGBTQ+ activist, made an estimated $2 million last year, according to Forbes.

The 26-year-old gained viral fame with her “Days of Girlhood” TikTok series which documented her gender transition. It reportedly drew more than 1 billion views.

“Whether somebody’s trans or not, I just hope they can watch my videos and feel inspired to unlock a new part of themselves,” Forbes quoted Mulvaney.

The LGBTQ+ activist found herself at the center of an unexpected controversy earlier this year after a paid partnership with Bud Light sparked a widespread boycott of the brand.

However, Forbes reports she also landed partnerships with companies like Nike and MAC.

The magazine added Mulvaney to its list for being one of the most influential social media creators.

Forbes’ entire “30 Under 30″ list can be found online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flash flood warning has been canceled for Maui County, but forecasters warn the threat of...
Heavy showers trigger flooding on Hawaii Island, Maui; flood watch remains up for state
Large boulders, including one about the size of a compact car, crashed down in an Aina Haina...
Large boulders come crashing down in east Honolulu amid drenching rains
A fire broke out from a building near Keeaumoku Street on Thursday.
3 displaced after fire tears through high-rise apartment building near Ala Moana Center
ARCHIVO - Taylor Swift actúa en un concierto de su Eras Tour en Nashville Tennessee, 5 de mayo...
Here it is ... Taylor Swift’s surprising Hawaii connection
HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Hawaii as torrential rains drench state

Latest News

A flash flood warning has been canceled for Maui County, but forecasters warn the threat of...
Heavy showers trigger flooding on Hawaii Island, Maui; flood watch remains up for state
Maui survivor moves from a Maui hotel.
Several Maui hotel contracts with Red Cross ending this week says aid agency
Flames erupted from a high-rise apartment building near Ala Moana Center on Thursday morning,...
3 displaced after fire tears through high-rise apartment building near Ala Moana Center
A flash flood warning has been canceled for Maui County, but forecasters warn the threat of...
Flash flood warning canceled for Maui County, but threat of heavy rains continue
The Governor and Maui’s Mayor are planning to put out big bucks to get Maui fire evacuees into...
Governor seeks vacation rentals for fire evacuees, but also for statewide housing relief