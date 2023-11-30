‘We are trying’: In wake of subpoenas, Maui’s mayor defends response to state investigation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HNN Investigates has obtained copies of three subpoenas issued to Maui County as part of the investigation into the devastating fires.

In an interview Wednesday, Mayor Richard Bissen said they are doing their best to cooperate, but experts say if that was true, subpoenas should not be necessary.

The three Attorney General subpoenas command that Maui County turn over the records at 9 a.m. Dec. 11, giving the county two weeks to comply or face court sanctions, according to former judge and prosecutor Randal Lee, now a criminal justice professor and Hawaii Pacific University.

“Now, they could show up and not have those records,” Lee said. “They could be held in contempt. They would have to explain why they didn’t provide those records.”

Mayor Bissen said county staff is working hard to meet the investigation’s demands.

“We are being extremely cooperative,” Bissen said. “Especially under the circumstances of what we’re dealing with in our day-to-day running of the county government.”

The three subpoenas list 43 requests, some for multiple elements, such as every type of communication between then-Emergency Management Director Herman Andaya and his agency. But there are also what seems like easy asks — like organizational charts and the West Maui Emergency Plan.

Retired emergency management executive Toby Clairmont, who spent most of his career in Hawaii, said that shouldn’t be hard to turn over.

“And I think other people and other reporters have speculated that those plans do not exist,” Clairmont said. “And that’s probably true.”

Clairmont said those plans would guide how agencies drill to prepare for collaboration in a crisis.

“If they haven’t done any of those things. Yeah, that’s a problem,” Clairmont said.

Lee said, reading between the lines of the subpoena and public statements, “It looks as though they want to find out what Maui County did or didn’t do to anticipate a potential problem.”

The subpoenas were issued by the AG based on questions from the National Fire Safety Research Institute, which is conducting the investigation.

Bissen said he wants to know what the investigation concludes for future planning.

We want this information,” Bissen said. “We want to know what happened, too, but we also are trying to get people in housing and dealing with issues that are in front of us right now.”

But Lee said if the county was genuinely cooperating and engaged in regular communication with the investigators, subpoenas wouldn’t be necessary, and he wonders what the holdup is.

“It might be embarrassing to the county,” Lee said. “It might be embarrassing to some county officials. And the only third thing would be it may open up the county to liability.”

Bissen insists, “We’re in the middle of a crisis, and we’re responding.”

The AG is not the only organization waiting for these documents and questions to be answered. HNN investigates has been requesting them since soon after the fire, and just like the attorney general, we’re still waiting for some of the most important pieces.

