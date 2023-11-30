US Senate confirms Hawaii’s newest federal judge

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Senate voted to confirm Hawaii’s newest federal judge Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney Micah Smith, a Kauai High School graduate, will serve on the U.S. District Court.

Smith’s nomination was approved by a vote of 57 to 41.

He was recommended to President Biden by Senators Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono, along with a merit-based federal judicial selection commission.

“The President, in consultation with our two Senators, could not have selected anyone more qualified — and humble — than Micah Smith. We look forward to working with him for years to come,” said Chief U.S. District Judge Derrick K. Watson

Sen. Hirono says Smith has had an impressive legal career and has the character and temperament to serve on the federal bench.

“After graduating from Lock Haven University and Harvard Law School, he clerked on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and then on the Supreme Court for Justice Souter. He went on to become a federal prosecutor, a job he has held for the last 12 years. He began at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and, in 2018, returned home to Hawaii to join the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Honolulu,” Sen. Mazie Hirono said.

On Thursday, the Senate will vote on the confirmation of Shanlyn Park, the second federal judge nominee.

Park is currently a state court judge and served as an assistant federal public defender for two decades.

If confirmed, she will be the first Native Hawaiian woman to serve on the federal bench.

