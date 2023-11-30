Two week move starts in West Maui as county floats new housing idea

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Today was the start of a two week long move once again for hundreds of fire evacuees. Roughly 6,700 people are staying in hotels and have moved multiple times since fire wiped out Lahaina town. It was another aloha, a good-bye because of the start of moving day for hundreds of people out of West Maui hotels as tourism rebounds. Community organization Maui Rapid Response says that number is 850 people.

“It’s unclear if people have a place to go to, but we do know that between the 30th and the 15th, 150 ohana need to move from there and at least half do not have another place to go,” said Nicole Huguenin of Maui Rapid Response.

Maui Rapid Response social workers were on hand at the Westin and Honua Kai resorts Wednesday to help fire evacuees with their transition and had suitcases and gift bags for them.

Fire evacuee Oliver Hoewaa got a ride from the Westin today and says he previously moved five times in almost four months.

“The hotels have been very accommodating up until this point, but they are moving back into business and there are still no homes available and there are short-term rentals that are not being utilized for housing,” said Patty Lee of Maui Rapid Response.

Today’s process appeared calm and respectful. There were no long lines or crowds, but what’s unseen is the pain.

Charles Nahale thinks his stay at Kapalua Bay Villas ends Thursday.

“When you are having to move as often as you are having to without being notified until the day of, it brings up all this unsettled, unresolved trauma,” said Nahale.

“It’s very difficult to co-exist next to vacationers when you have no idea how you are going to survive,” he added.

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen proposed a bill aimed getting more short-term rentals to convert to long-term rentals.

“I think we’re going to give them the financial incentive of having their taxes waived. For those who participate in this, whether they’re in the timeshare, whether it’s in short-term rental, whether they’re not owner occupied homes. We also think that we will get help from those who choose not to participate in this by obviously increasing taxes on that end,” Bissen told Hawaii News Now.

“I think we’re in such an emergency situation,” he added.

Bissen said he wants to see ‘shared sacrifice’ as advocates say housing solutions are needed immediately.

