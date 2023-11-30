HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Toyota introduces new affordable truck model with wide range of customization

Toyota engineers developed the Hilux Champ truck model with customer lifestyles and needs in...
Toyota engineers developed the Hilux Champ truck model with customer lifestyles and needs in mind.(Toyota)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:19 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Toyota is unveiling a new affordable truck model in the United States that was recently introduced at the Japan Mobility Show 2023.

The IMV series first launched in Thailand in 2004 and is available in more than 180 countries and regions around the world, according to the automaker.

“In Thailand, the IMV series is regarded as a local favorite, integral to daily life,” the company stated in a press release.

Toyota engineers developed the Hilux Champ truck model with customer lifestyles and needs in mind.

Nearly a dozen customized models were shown at the launch in Thailand that portrayed a wide range of business styles and uses.

According to Toyota, there are short and long-wheelbase versions and three engine types ranging from a 2.0L gas engine to a 2.4L diesel engine.

Additionally, customers can personalize more than 100 accessories to fit their individual needs.

The base price of the truck model is suggested around $13,000.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding rains impacted Oahu roadways on Wednesday morning.
Flash flood warning in effect for Hawaii Island, Maui County as heavy rains soak communities
Large boulders, including one about the size of a compact car, crashed down in an Aina Haina...
Large boulders come crashing down in east Honolulu amid drenching rains
The rail authority said it’s about 30% finished building the second segment, which spans four...
$125M approved for Skyline as leaders look toward major expansions
From left to right: Enrique Guardado Garcia, Axeen Adrian Chavez, Daniel Jacobo Cortes
3 men charged with kidnapping, terroristic threatening after stabbing in Kona
HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Hawaii as torrential rains move in

Latest News

The embattled New York lawmaker calls the vote to expel him 'bullying.' (Source: CNN/Pool)
Santos responds to expulsion threat
In this photo provided by Japan Coast Guard, debris believed to be from a U.S. military Osprey...
Japan suspends its Osprey flights after the fatal crash of a US Air Force aircraft
FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller reacts during the first half of an NFL football...
Police say Bills LB Von Miller facing arrest for assaulting a pregnant woman
FILE - The J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building is seen Friday, June 9, 2023, in Washington. House...
Inspector general launches probe into Biden administration’s decision to build new FBI headquarters in Maryland
FILE - In this photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Phillip Hancock is...
Oklahoma executes man who claimed self-defense in a 2001 double killing