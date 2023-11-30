HI Now Daily
Taylor Swift’s surprising Hawaii connection

By Caelan Hughes
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:01 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Did you know Taylor Swift has a Hawaii connection?

The singer-songwriter, businesswoman, and cultural icon may have been born and raised in Pennsylvania before moving to Nashville, but her father is a special part of the University of Hawaii history.

UH just unearthed this archive photo of the football team from 1970, and if you look closely, you’ll find the pop phenom’s father!

Second from the top row and third from the left is Scott Swift, who played center as a freshman.

That year, UH went 9 and 2 and was still playing at Old Stadium Park in Moʻiliʻili.

No wonder Taylor has such an affinity for Rainbows! She may secretly be a ‘Bows fan this entire time!

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

