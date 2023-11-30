HI Now Daily
Saint Louis head football coach stepping down after 2 seasons

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:44 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saint Louis head football coach Ron Lee is stepping down.

In a letter to program supporters, the school’s president announced Lee will be taking a new position as the school’s athletics operations advisor.

Lee took over for his brother Cal two seasons ago and went 8-10 — missing the state playoffs both years.

The search for a new head coach is underway and Saint Louis says Ron Lee will help make the pick.

