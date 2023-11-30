HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Red Lobster lost $11 million thanks to all-you-can-eat shrimp promotion

This Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, file photo, shows a Red Lobster restaurant in North Miami, Fla.
This Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, file photo, shows a Red Lobster restaurant in North Miami, Fla.(Wilfredo Lee | AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:00 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Red Lobster’s all-you-can-eat shrimp promotion may have been a little too popular.

The company says the promotion led to roughly $11 million in losses during the third quarter of this year.

Red Lobster made endless shrimp a permanent menu item in June.

At the time, it only cost $20. Now, the company is raising the price to $25, saying more people are taking advantage of the promotion than they expected.

Red Lobster saw a traffic increase of 2% compared to last quarter, and 4% compared to the previous year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding rains impacted Oahu roadways on Wednesday morning.
Flash flood warning in effect for Hawaii Island, Maui County as heavy rains soak communities
Large boulders, including one about the size of a compact car, crashed down in an Aina Haina...
Large boulders come crashing down in east Honolulu amid drenching rains
The rail authority said it’s about 30% finished building the second segment, which spans four...
$125M approved for Skyline as leaders look toward major expansions
From left to right: Enrique Guardado Garcia, Axeen Adrian Chavez, Daniel Jacobo Cortes
3 men charged with kidnapping, terroristic threatening after stabbing in Kona
Makiki gameroom raid
Illegal game room exposed in latest police raid in Makiki

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand during his civil fraud...
Appeals court reinstates gag order blocking Donald Trump from disparaging court staff at civil fraud trial
Flooding rains impacted Oahu roadways on Wednesday morning.
Flash flood warning in effect for Hawaii Island, Maui County as heavy rains soak communities
FILE - Two troopers with Nevada State Police were struck and killed on Thursday morning in Las...
2 Nevada State Police troopers struck, killed on Las Vegas freeway
HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Hawaii as torrential rains move in