Rainbow Wahine volleyball takes on Iowa State in opening rounds of 2023 NCAA Tournament

Rainbow Wahine Volleyball
Rainbow Wahine Volleyball(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:51 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team is set to make their 30th straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Set to face Iowa State in Ducks country.

The ‘Bows are back dancing after winning the inaugural Big West Championship with sweeps over Cal Poly and Long Beach State.

Set to take on the Cyclones in the Eugene quarter of the Wisconsin Sub Regional with the host Ducks, Iowa State and Southeastern Louisiana all fighting to be the last team standing in the quarter, but the ‘Bows are taking it one match at a time.

“I think everyone’s very excited, we had a good few days of practice, kind of leading up to it,” UH outside hitter Kendra Ham said. “I think everyone’s just itching to get out there, like you said, we’ve had a lot of travel, we’ve been away for a long time, so we’re just ready to get this started.”

The Cyclones of the Big 12 conference, finished with an 11-7 record and fourth in the conference standings.

This is the first time these two programs will meet on the taraflex, so the Wahine are staying ready for anything that comes across the net.

“I feel like after watching video that the team is almost like ours, you know, they got a little bit more height advantage, but I feel like the speed is almost like ours.” Head coach Robyn Ah Mow said.

All the while looking to represent the islands no matter the outcome.

“Yeah, I mean, at this point, every single game could be your last,” Ham said. “So every single game you’re trying to go all out, leave everything on the court.”

First serve from the Matthew Knight Arena is set for Thursday at 2:00 p.m. Hawaii time on ESPN +.

