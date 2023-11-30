Rail construction causes Kalihi street to be closed through July

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kalihi street will be completely shut down through July next year, according to the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transit.

All lanes of Kohou Street are now closed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, due to rail construction.

The closure is from Dillingham Boulevard to Kaumualii Street as HART crews relocate utility lines.

The closure adds to Kalihi’s Skyline traffic woes and is set to remain in effect through July 2024.

No left turns are allowed along Dillingham Boulevard from Laumaka Street past Honolulu Community College, toward the Iwilei Costco.

This closure is slated to last until 2026.

