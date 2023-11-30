HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Rail construction causes Kalihi street to be closed through July

Rail construction causes Kalihi street to be closed through July
Rail construction causes Kalihi street to be closed through July(HART)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kalihi street will be completely shut down through July next year, according to the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transit.

All lanes of Kohou Street are now closed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, due to rail construction.

The closure is from Dillingham Boulevard to Kaumualii Street as HART crews relocate utility lines.

Rail work has turned Dillingham into a dizzying maze. Impacted businesses wonder how long they can last

The closure adds to Kalihi’s Skyline traffic woes and is set to remain in effect through July 2024.

No left turns are allowed along Dillingham Boulevard from Laumaka Street past Honolulu Community College, toward the Iwilei Costco.

This closure is slated to last until 2026.

Promise of rail-fueled revitalization cold comfort to Kalihi businesses struggling to stay afloat

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With New Year's Eve right around the corner illegal fireworks are a hot commodity. And it...
$20,000 worth of fireworks found stashed in 92-year-old woman’s carport: Sources
Flooding rains impacted Oahu roadways on Wednesday morning.
State under flood watch as drenching rains soak communities
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Hawaii as torrential rains move in
Barricade situation triggers heavy police presence in Pahoa
Hawaii Island man, 47, arrested after 8-hour police standoff

Latest News

Bissen's proposal would give tax breaks to those who provide housing for wildfire survivors --...
Maui mayor proposes tax incentives to boost long-term housing for wildfire survivors
A fire evacuee moves again.
Hundreds of Maui evacuees relocated again amid push for new housing solutions
Chito Asuncion
Kona man receives 2 consecutive life sentences for pair of deadly stabbings
The subpoenas were issued by the AG based on questions from the national fire safety research...
‘We are trying’: In wake of subpoenas, Maui’s mayor defends response to state investigation