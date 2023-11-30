PODCAST: Behind the scenes of ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ with 2 of Hawaii’s contestants

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For Hawaii’s Pashyn Santos and Allison Chu, competing in the Netflix series “Squid Game: The Challenge” was unlike anything they’ve ever done.

Out of some 90,000 applicants from around the world, Santos and Chu were both chosen to be in a cast of 456 people vying for a chance to win $4.56 million.

Santos — a writer, actress and comedian — was player 368.

“A casting director reached out to me, Bobby Silva, he’s a local boy from Kailua, and he DM’d me on my Instagram and I thought it was a complete scam,” she said. “But it turns out it was that, and I still went through the whole audition process and it was such a blast to be a part of every step of the way.”

Santos added that the audition was “production heavy” and that there were several steps to get there.

Meanwhile, Chu — former Miss Hawaii and Miss Hawaii USA — was player 274. She applied on a whim — and was surprised she made it on.

“I already love the show. I binged it twice, which I never do,” Chu said, talking about the Korean drama on Netflix. “I usually watch a show once, but I just entered ... just kind of for giggles and was shocked that I got on.”

The two hadn’t known each other personally before the show (they had only heard of each other), but when they met on the show, they clicked instantly.

“We’re like, OK, we’re the Hawaii girls,” Santos said. “We got to have each other’s back. We don’t have to hang out. That was kind of part of our strategy to make sure we get information and come back if we need to tell each other and just, you know, make Hawaii proud as much as we can.”

The cast traveled to London for filming, which took place over the course of more than a week.

You might be wondering why Santos wasn’t seen talking as much on camera, given that she’s a self-described “Podagee who talks so much.”

“I lost my voice when I was there,” she said. “I had no voice. I think it was because of the extreme cold and we’re kind of dehydrated.”

Spoiler alert: Both girls got eliminated after the Dalgona round of the competition. In that round, contestants must carefully carve a specific shape out of a honeycomb-like candy without breaking it. They chose between a circle, triangle, star and the most challenging — the umbrella.

Ultimately, both Chu and Santos ended up in the umbrella line.

Despite leaving the show early on, they said it was an experience they would never forget, and they were happy to make Hawaii proud.

“We wanted to make sure that’s what we brought,” Santos said. “And although the money would have been great as a down payment on a square foot of land, we just wanted to showcase who we are as people here.”

Several other residents from Hawaii also competed, including Kari Mendoza (player 308) and Phill Cain (player 451).

