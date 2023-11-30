HI Now Daily
PFAS detected for the first time in water samples collected on Oahu’s North Shore

DOH said PFAS in the water system were confirmed in lab reports dated Aug. 30 and Nov. 13 of this year.(source: WMC Action News 5)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:58 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health said it has detected chemicals known as PFAS for the first time in water samples collected on Oahu’s North Shore.

Officials said the samples were taken from the Waialua Sugar Pump 2 water system, which serves about 500 people in the area.

DOH said PFAS in the water system were confirmed in lab reports dated Aug. 30 and Nov. 13 of this year. The Health Department said it was notified of the detection on Nov. 16.

Meanwhile, officials emphasized that the detected PFAS levels are below the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed Maximum Contaminant Levels for the chemicals.

The data shows that the Hazard Index based on the PFBS detection is 0.015, which is below EPA’s proposed 1.0 compliance threshold.

According to the EPA, PFAS are fluorinated organic chemicals that have been used extensively in consumer products such as carpets, clothing, fabrics for furniture, paper packaging for food, and other materials, such as cookware, designed to be waterproof, stain-resistant, or non-stick. They are also a component of fire-fighting foam and have many industrial uses.

For more information on PFAS, head to epa.gov/pfas or health.hawaii.gov/pfas.

