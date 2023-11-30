Navy divers capture underwater video of downed military spy airplane in Kaneohe Bay

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Navy divers have captured new underwater video of the large military spy aircraft that overshot the runway on Nov. 20 and crashed in Kaneohe Bay.

The divers headed into the water to better understand how the plane is positioned on the reef.

Officials said the P-8A Poseidon is resting on the bay’s corals at two spots.

“The Navy is developing a plan to remove the aircraft that prioritizes safety of people, safety of the environment and restoring combat capability of the aircraft,” the military said, in a statement.

The Navy is also conducting an investigation into how the crash happened.

The P-8A is assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 4 “Skinny Dragons,” based at Whidbey Island, Washington, and was on a training mission in support of maritime homeland defense.

All nine crew members on board the plane were uninjured.

