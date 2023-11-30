HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Navy divers capture underwater video of downed military spy airplane in Kaneohe Bay

Military crews are beginning the painstaking process of salvaging the Navy spy aircraft that overshot the runway and ended up in Kaneohe Bay
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:16 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Navy divers have captured new underwater video of the large military spy aircraft that overshot the runway on Nov. 20 and crashed in Kaneohe Bay.

The divers headed into the water to better understand how the plane is positioned on the reef.

Officials said the P-8A Poseidon is resting on the bay’s corals at two spots.

“The Navy is developing a plan to remove the aircraft that prioritizes safety of people, safety of the environment and restoring combat capability of the aircraft,” the military said, in a statement.

The Navy is also conducting an investigation into how the crash happened.

The P-8A is assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 4 “Skinny Dragons,” based at Whidbey Island, Washington, and was on a training mission in support of maritime homeland defense.

All nine crew members on board the plane were uninjured.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With New Year's Eve right around the corner illegal fireworks are a hot commodity. And it...
$20,000 worth of fireworks found stashed in 92-year-old woman’s carport: Sources
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Flooding rains impacted Oahu roadways on Wednesday morning.
Flood watch expanded statewide as torrential rains drench communities
A 38-year-old man was rushed to the hospital overnight after being stabbed in Kalihi.
38-year-old man seriously injured following overnight stabbing in Kalihi
Barricade situation triggers heavy police presence in Pahoa
Hawaii Island man, 47, arrested after 8-hour police standoff

Latest News

New underwater images show military spy plane in Kaneohe Bay.
US Navy releases new video of the downed military plane in Kaneohe Bay
Flooding rains impacted Oahu roadways on Wednesday morning.
Flood watch expanded statewide as torrential rains drench communities
Unlike modular or prefabricated homes we’ve seen in Hawaii, where walls are sometimes folded...
What is modular construction and could now be the time for Hawaii to start using it?
Tens of thousands of people across the islands are in need of housing, but the supply can’t...
What is modular construction and could now be the time for Hawaii to start using it?