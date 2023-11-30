Large boulders come crashing down in east Honolulu amid drenching rains
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:39 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Large boulders, including one about the size of a compact car, crashed down in an Aina Haina community on Wednesday morning amid heavy rains.
Residents on Opihi Street say they heard the boulders coming down around 9:30 a.m.
“I could hear rumbling and the trees crackling,” one resident said.
Aina Haina resident Erica Fernandez said she thought the loud crashes were construction.
“It sounded like a demolition,” she said.
There were no immediate reports of any damage to homes.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
