Large boulders come crashing down in east Honolulu amid drenching rains

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Large boulders, including one about the size of a compact car, crashed down in an Aina Haina community on Wednesday morning amid heavy rains.

Residents on Opihi Street say they heard the boulders coming down around 9:30 a.m.

“I could hear rumbling and the trees crackling,” one resident said.

Aina Haina resident Erica Fernandez said she thought the loud crashes were construction.

“It sounded like a demolition,” she said.

There were no immediate reports of any damage to homes.

Torrential rains continue to batter parts of the islands as a kona low system impacts the state on Wednesday, with flooding reported in some areas.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

