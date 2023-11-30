HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Large boulders come crashing down in east Honolulu amid drenching rains

Large boulders, including one about the size of a compact car, crashed down in an Aina Haina...
Large boulders, including one about the size of a compact car, crashed down in an Aina Haina community on Wednesday morning amid heavy rains.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:39 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Large boulders, including one about the size of a compact car, crashed down in an Aina Haina community on Wednesday morning amid heavy rains.

Residents on Opihi Street say they heard the boulders coming down around 9:30 a.m.

“I could hear rumbling and the trees crackling,” one resident said.

Flood watch expanded statewide as torrential rains drench communities

Aina Haina resident Erica Fernandez said she thought the loud crashes were construction.

“It sounded like a demolition,” she said.

There were no immediate reports of any damage to homes.

Torrential rains continue to batter parts of the islands as a kona low system impacts the state on Wednesday, with flooding reported in some areas.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With New Year's Eve right around the corner illegal fireworks are a hot commodity. And it...
$20,000 worth of fireworks found stashed in 92-year-old woman’s carport: Sources
Flooding rains impacted Oahu roadways on Wednesday morning.
Flood watch expanded statewide as torrential rains drench communities
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Hawaii as torrential rains move in
Barricade situation triggers heavy police presence in Pahoa
Hawaii Island man, 47, arrested after 8-hour police standoff

Latest News

Flooding rains impacted Oahu roadways on Wednesday morning.
Flood watch expanded statewide as torrential rains drench communities
Unlike modular or prefabricated homes we’ve seen in Hawaii, where walls are sometimes folded...
What is modular construction and could now be the time for Hawaii to start using it?
From left to right: Enrique Guardado Garcia, Axeen Adrian Chavez, Daniel Jacobo Cortes
3 men charged with kidnapping, terroristic threatening after stabbing in Kona
Here's an inside look at the construction site at AMO Residence, a luxury housing project in...
Hawaii lawmakers take an inside look at a modular construction site in Singapore