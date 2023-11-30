HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Kona man receives 2 consecutive life sentences for pair of deadly stabbings

Chito Asuncion
Chito Asuncion(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:09 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Convicted murdered Chito Asuncion received two consecutive life sentences Wednesday for a pair of deadly stabbings on the Big Island.

The 25-year-old pled guilty in September to attacking four homeless people last year, claiming he thought killing them would bring them to a better place.

Two of the victims survived.

The life sentences come with the possibility of parole.

“While Asuncion thought little of the lives of Brian Macaulay, Boyd Maygra, Gary Nakagawa, or Alice Coleman, they mattered, they were loved, and they were valued by their family, their friends, and our community. Today’s sentence is a testament to that,” said Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Chase Murray.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With New Year's Eve right around the corner illegal fireworks are a hot commodity. And it...
$20,000 worth of fireworks found stashed in 92-year-old woman’s carport: Sources
Flooding rains impacted Oahu roadways on Wednesday morning.
State under flood watch as drenching rains soak communities
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Hawaii as torrential rains move in
Barricade situation triggers heavy police presence in Pahoa
Hawaii Island man, 47, arrested after 8-hour police standoff

Latest News

Bissen's proposal would give tax breaks to those who provide housing for wildfire survivors --...
Maui mayor proposes tax incentives to boost long-term housing for wildfire survivors
A fire evacuee moves again.
Hundreds of Maui evacuees relocated again amid push for new housing solutions
Rail construction causes Kalihi street to be closed through July
Rail construction causes Kalihi street to be closed through July
The subpoenas were issued by the AG based on questions from the national fire safety research...
‘We are trying’: In wake of subpoenas, Maui’s mayor defends response to state investigation