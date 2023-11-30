Kona man receives 2 consecutive life sentences for pair of deadly stabbings

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Convicted murdered Chito Asuncion received two consecutive life sentences Wednesday for a pair of deadly stabbings on the Big Island.

The 25-year-old pled guilty in September to attacking four homeless people last year, claiming he thought killing them would bring them to a better place.

Two of the victims survived.

The life sentences come with the possibility of parole.

“While Asuncion thought little of the lives of Brian Macaulay, Boyd Maygra, Gary Nakagawa, or Alice Coleman, they mattered, they were loved, and they were valued by their family, their friends, and our community. Today’s sentence is a testament to that,” said Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Chase Murray.

