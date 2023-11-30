HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Inspector general launches probe into Biden administration’s decision to build new FBI headquarters in Maryland

FILE - The J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building is seen Friday, June 9, 2023, in Washington. House...
FILE - The J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building is seen Friday, June 9, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By The Associated Press and LINDSAY WHITEHURST
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:29 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal watchdog will investigate how the Biden administration chose a site for a new FBI headquarters following a contentious competition marked by allegations of conflict of interest.

The Inspector General for the General Services Administration is probing the decision to locate the facility in Greenbelt, Maryland, over a site in Virginia, according to a letter released Thursday by Virginia lawmakers. The new building would replace the FBI’s crumbling headquarters in nearby Washington, D.C.

Virginia’s senators and representatives said in a joint statement that there was evidence the process was influenced by political considerations and called on the GSA to pause anything related to the relocation until the review is complete.

The news comes after FBI Director Christopher Wray told staff in an internal message earlier this month that he was concerned about a “potential conflict of interest” in a senior executive choosing a site owned by a previous employer.

GSA, which manages the government’s real estate portfolio, denied any conflict and said the Greenbelt site was chosen because it was cheapest and had the best access to public transit.

Maryland and Virginia have long been vying to land the FBI.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding rains impacted Oahu roadways on Wednesday morning.
Flash flood warning in effect for Hawaii Island, Maui County as heavy rains soak communities
Large boulders, including one about the size of a compact car, crashed down in an Aina Haina...
Large boulders come crashing down in east Honolulu amid drenching rains
The rail authority said it’s about 30% finished building the second segment, which spans four...
$125M approved for Skyline as leaders look toward major expansions
From left to right: Enrique Guardado Garcia, Axeen Adrian Chavez, Daniel Jacobo Cortes
3 men charged with kidnapping, terroristic threatening after stabbing in Kona
HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Hawaii as torrential rains move in

Latest News

The contractor said it won’t charge taxpayers for fixing repairs on the runway that didn’t...
DOT closes key runway at Honolulu airport again for repair work
The embattled New York lawmaker calls the vote to expel him 'bullying.' (Source: CNN/Pool)
Santos responds to expulsion threat
In this photo provided by Japan Coast Guard, debris believed to be from a U.S. military Osprey...
Japan suspends its Osprey flights after the fatal crash of a US Air Force aircraft
FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller reacts during the first half of an NFL football...
Police say Bills LB Von Miller facing arrest for assaulting a pregnant woman